MADISON — Services for Walter C. Kaser, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Madison.
Walter Kaser died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2021
Walter Kaser was born March 30, 1928, in Pender, the son of John and Emma (Schluter) Kaser. Walter was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Church west of Pender.
Walter attended School District 4 west of Pender for grades first through eighth and graduated from Pender High School in 1945.
Walter served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 in Germany.
On May 29, 1955, Walter married Viola Schmiedcke. The couple was blessed with two children.
In 1956, they moved to their farm west of Madison. He raised crops, cattle and hogs. He enjoyed attending cattle sales, dancing and traveling.
Walter served on the council of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Madison. He also served on the Madison Rural Fire Board for over 30 years.
Walter is survived by his spouse of 66 years, Viola; their two children, Marlin Kaser of Madison and Denise (Duane) Schwarz of Humphrey; three grandchildren, Crystal (Tim) Kruid of Madison, Carla (Ryan) Lantz of Platte, S.D., and Cody (Gennene) Schwarz of Humphrey; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Albert Kaser and Donald Kaser.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.