Walter Friedrich

PLAINVIEW — Services for Walter J. Friedrich, 91, Plainview, were 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Danish Cemetery in rural Plainview.
Visitation was Monday at the church.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview was in charge of arrangements.
1931-2023
Walter Jacob Friedrich was born Nov. 14, 1931, on the family farm outside of Plainview. He was the son of Jacob W. and Elsie M. (Weyhrich) Friedrich. He was baptized on Dec. 13, 1931, at Zion Lutheran Church.
He attended country school at District 51 through the sixth grade then Zion Lutheran School through the eighth grade before taking over the family farm. Walter received his diploma from the Nebraska State Board of Education in 2021.
Walter was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church on March 23, 1945.
He was voluntarily inducted into the Army on Jan. 15, 1953, and served his country in the Korean War. He received the rank of Corporal while serving along the DMZ.
After returning home, Walter resumed farming along with many other trades throughout the years. He worked the night shift for several years at the East End Service Station in Plainview. He also worked the oil fields and did masonry work throughout Nebraska and South Dakota, but his passion was working on the farm.
Walter was married to Marjorie Lee Barnes on Dec, 19, 1958. From this union they were blessed with three daughters.
He was a man of many hobbies. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, fishing, taking pictures and spending time with family.
Walter passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Feb. 17, 2023, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Elsie (Weyhrich) Friedrich; siblings Clifford, Dorothy Krohn and Elmer; his spouse, Marjorie (Barnes) Friedrich; and daughter Shelly Johnston.
He is survived by his two children, Susan and spouse Michael Johnson of Oswego, N.Y., and Barbara Friedrich of Plainview; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other cherished friends and family.