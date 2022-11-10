NORFOLK — Services for Wallace “Ed” West, 83, of Hoskins are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Wallace West died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
Wallace West died Thursday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services for Jean L. Hoffart, 77, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
WISNER — Services for Evelyn E. Buhrman, 97, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Evelyn Buhrman died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.
Memorial services for Steven H. Schultz, 69, Gilbert, Ariz., will be Sunday, Dec. 18, in Arizona.
O’NEILL — Services for Mary Lou Wettlaufer, 94 of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Churc…
NORFOLK — Services for Judy M. Nichols Kuehler, 78, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Calvin Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in rural Pierce.
WAYNE — Memorial service for Karen C. Merchant, 75, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wayne. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.
Glenda Mae (Nelson) Owens, 82, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2022, at her home in Bulls Gap, Tenn., of lung cancer. No services are being planned.
WISNER — Services for LaVern Hass, 98, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.