Wallace West

Wallace West

NORFOLK — Wallace “Ed” West, 83, Hoskins, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate. Plans are for burial at sea.

Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644, American Legion Post 16, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

1939-2022

Wallace Edward “Ed” West began his life in Spooner, Wis., on Oct. 1, 1939. He was born to Harry and Beatrice Miller West and joined his sister, Patricia. Later his brother, Charles, arrived, completing the family. Ed attended school in Duluth, Minn., and graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1959. He was baptized in and a member of the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Duluth.

Ed drove truck for his father and then in 1961 he joined the U.S. Navy. He had found his calling and was a good sailor and a proud American. He never wanted to see the day we would have to fight for our freedom on our home soil. After visiting many countries, he always confidently said this was the best country in the world.

In 1964, his daughter Rebecca Shannon was born. Through the years he loved her, worried about her and guided her the best he could. It was a happy day for him when she moved to Nebraska. Also bringing a smile to his face were his grandchildren, Steven, Ashley and Malia. Then he became “G-Pa” to Alana, Keagan, Madelyn, Aubree, Oaklynn and Cassius. They all brought joy to his heart.

Ed and Ruth began their married life in 1973. They had 49 adventurous, wonderful years together. Traveling from port to port brought them many new friends and amazing adventures. Ed retired from the Navy in 1981 while stationed in Norfolk, Neb., as a Navy recruiter. He guided many young men and women to the Navy and was so proud of all of them.

Ed attended Northeast Community College and graduated with three degrees in agriculture. He was also the VA representative while there. He was also employed by the U.S. Post office and worked there until 1992 when he had his first heart attack. He left work there but didn’t give up on life.

Ed started his business of Rustbusters of Nebraska. He enjoyed fixing vehicles and visiting with his customers. Ed never saw a Dodge he didn’t like and always had visions of how to make them more to his liking by assembling parts and pieces. He had a show truck which he took to many car shows where he usually came home with the winning trophy. He was so proud of his truck and took fourth place in a National MOPAR Show.

Ed is survived by his loving spouse, Ruth; daughter Shannon (Jason) Bauer; brother Chuck (Olly) West; grandchildren Steven (Jem) Gass, Ashley (Torrell) Opara, and Malia (Austin) Beaverson; great-grandchildren Alana and Keagan Gass, Madelyn and Aubree Opara and Oaklynn and Cassius Beaverson; step-grandchildren Damon, Alex, and Bryce Bauer; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister Patricia; and in-laws Pat and Mary Osborn.

We love and miss you.

Plans are for burial at sea.

Rest in Peace Ed. Fair winds and following seas.

