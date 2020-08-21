Wallace Kresien

Services for Wallace “Wally” Kresien, 84, Fosston, Minn., were conducted at Nee Gon Nee Lutheran Church in Roy Lake, Minn.
He died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the nursing home in Fosston.
1939-2020
Wally was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Wadena, Minn., and served in the U.S. Army. He then was a forest ranger at Mahnomen, Minn., until retiring.
He married Jackie Mittelstaedt on Sept. 3, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger.
He is survived by his spouse, Jackie; two sons, Kenneth (Cheryl) Kresien and Timothy Kresien; and three grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Kresien on April 1, 2014; his parents and two brothers.
Condolences can be sent to Jackie Kresien, 309 Larson Ave. N., Fosston, MN.