Wallace Kelberlau

SCRIBNER — Services for Wallace C. “Wally” Kelberlau, 91, Scribner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John Ridgeley Lutheran Church in Scribner.
Visitation with the family present will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Cemetery Association, St. John’s Ridgeley Lutheran Church or the Hooper Care Center.
1928-2020
Survivors include his children, Ken (Julie) Kelberlau of North Bend, Nancy (Tim) Kean of Papillion, Robert (Shirley) Kelberlau of Norfolk, Don (Liz) Kelberlau of Parker, Colo., and six grandchildren.
The online guestbook can be found at www.hooper-scribner.com.