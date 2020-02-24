Waldo Osterman

A celebration of life for Waldo B. Osterman, 89, will be in May.
He died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Pineview Care Center in Valentine.
Memorials are to be directed to the Wood Lake Union Church or the Wood Lake Rural Fire Department.
1930-2020
Waldo Burnard Osterman was born in Georgia, Neb., on Oct. 14, 1930, to Ernest and Edna (Evans) Osterman. He was raised by his grandparents, Ferdinand and Grace Osterman in Kilgore, where in attended school.
Waldo married the love of his life, Mary Katherine Carter, on May 3, 1952. To this union were born two children, Diana Jo and Christopher Wayne.
Waldo began driving truck at an early age and was the happiest behind the wheel of a truck. He started his career in Kilgore driving for his uncles at Osterman Trucking. He moved to Valentine after getting married and worked for Jack May at May’s Trucking and later was a long-haul independent trucker.
In the early 1970s, he bought the gas station in Wood Lake and operated it until the ﬁrst of his many retirements. After retirement, he worked for the Cherry County Road Department and also the Brown County Roads Department. He continued to drive truck into his 80s for Gene Welke, Eugene Johnson, Marty Graff and Calvin Goochey.
Waldo was very active in his community, volunteering with the Wood Lake Fire Department, Wood Lake Town Board and the Wood Lake School Board.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents; his spouse, Mary Katherine, on July 28, 2009; his brother, Herman Osterman; his uncles, Leonard Osterman, Lee Osterman, Fritz Osterman and Hans Osterman; and his stepbrothers, Larry and Garry Cox.
Survivors include his children, Diana (Dennis) Tweedy of Omaha and Christopher (Kendra) Osterman of Ainsworth; his grandchildren: Matthew (Jennifer) Tweedy and Nate Tweedy of Omaha, Tylar Osterman and Victoria Osterman of Valentine; his great-grandchildren, Mikaela and Levi Tweedy and Zeke Osterman-Vore; a sister-in-law, Elsie Coble of Ainsworth; a stepbrother, Dennis Cox; and a stepsister, Sydne Vivian of Oregon.