Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Vona Sharer

WAYNE — Services for Vona L. Sharer, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil. Masks are required for the visitation and funeral.

She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Wayne.

Arrangements with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s School and the Wayne State College Foundation Class of 1950 Scholarship Fund.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Reba F. (Hail) Westerhaus, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

LYNCH — Services for Linda Strom, 69, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with burial at a later date.

WAYNE — Services for Vona L. Sharer, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dora G. (Kuchar) Norris, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Battle Creek.

VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

SPENCER — Private services for Vance Heiser, 17, Lynch, will be Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with burial in Alford Cemetery in Monowi. He died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.

FREMONT — Services for Barbra J. Rohde, 80, are pending at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

YORK — Services for Cessna E. Brestel, 16, McCool Junction, were Feb. 5 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Burial followed in Greenwood Cemetery in York.

NORFOLK — Services for Robin K. Eberhardt, 59, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Plainview Cemetery in rural Western, Neb.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

