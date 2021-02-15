Vona Sharer

WAYNE — Services for Vona L. Sharer, 91, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lawrence Schneider, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
HARTINGTON — Services for Jesse W. Wolf, 69, of Hartington will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Fairfax, S.D.
SPENCER — Services for Linda Strom, 69, of Lynch are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
WEST POINT — Services for Theodore W. “Ted” Longe, 74, West Point, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.
BASSETT — Private family graveside services for Deloris M. Fox, 94, of Newport will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Robin K. Eberhardt, 59, of Columbus, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Brian Loy officiating. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Plainview Cemetery in Plainview.
AINSWORTH — Services for Gregory J. Lohmeyer, 63, of Ainsworth will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Cremation will follow the funeral services.
BATTLE CREEK — Service for Dora G. (Kuchar) Noris, 97, of Battle Creek will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Interment will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Battle Creek.
