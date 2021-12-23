CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta Henery, 91, of Brunswick are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Vlasta Henery died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
ATKINSON — Services for Marie E. Hansen, 91, of Atkinson will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
ELGIN — Services for Patricia L. “Pat” Starman, 89, of Elgin will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Earleen Strong, 67, of Chambers will be at a later date. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
STANTON — Private family services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, of Stanton will be held at the Home for Funerals, Stanton.
CROFTON — Services for Sharron T. Arens, 81, of Madison, formerly of Crofton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
COLUMBUS — Services for Howard J. Hughes,90, of Columbus will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.
ALBION — Services for Audrey M. Sueper, 76, of Albion will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion with Father Mark Tomasiewicz officiating. Burial will follow in St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in St. Bernard.
PIERCE — Services for Scott Dvorak, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.