You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vlasta Henery

Vlasta Henery

CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Vlasta Henery died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

1930-2021

Vlasta “Valli” Henery was born at Rogers to Rudolph and Marie (Kourek) Ondracek on Oct. 25, 1930. She grew up near Stanton and Madison.

Valli married Richard E. Henery of Neligh. She was an Army spouse and lived at Aiken, S.C., Pleasant Hill, Mo., Detroit, Mich., and El Paso, Texas. Before her marriage, Valli worked as a telephone operator at Madison and after her marriage, in Pleasant Hill. She was also a babysitter for many families.

After her divorce, Valli moved to Brunswick and worked as a certified nurse aide at Plainview Nursing Home for 36 years before retiring.

Valli’s hobbies included crossword puzzles, reading books, embroidery, walking and making baby quilts and dish towels. She enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies, kolaches, rolls and doughnuts and making crock dill pickles and strawberry and grape jelly. Valli loved growing flowers, gardening and canning. She especially enjoyed going for drives and dining at Green Gables.

Valli is survived by her children, Linda (Jim) Milne of Creighton, Richard (Cheryl) Henery of Neligh, Steve (Shirley) Henery of Brunswick and Susan Finkral of Leigh; two sisters, Barbara Best and family of Sioux City, Iowa, and Libby (Allen) Sydow and family of Otterville, Mo.; grandchildren Jim (Tami) Milne of Hay Springs, Tim (Christi) Milne of Creighton, Craig (Lori) Milne of Center, Jeremy Henery of Brunswick, Brandi Henery (Dan) of Norfolk, Heidi Cornelia of Norfolk, Rocky (Hilary) Claussen of Norfolk, Laura Henery of Seward, Mindy (Ben) Matheny of Elkhorn, Carrie (Jeremy) Doernemann of Clarkson; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Shady Henery of Neligh and Barbara Henery of Elgin; brother-in-law Michael Henery of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Marie Ondracek; a son, Robert; her former spouse, Richard Henery; in-laws Robert and Violet Henery; infant sister Mary Ondracek; sister Marsella (Charles) Pojar; brothers Jerry (Lucille) Ondracek, Rudy (Hazel) Ondracek, Otto (Edna) Ondracek and Ludwig “Louie” Ondracek; sister-in-law Helen Henery; brothers-in-law Ralph (Jean) Henery, Carl Henery, Harold Henery and Jim Best; infant great-granddaughter Haley Milne; nephews John Pojar and Wesley Sydow; infant niece Julie Rose Ondracek; and special niece, Sherry Ondracek.

Tags

In other news

Ina Gemelke

Ina Gemelke

STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Terry Biggerstaff

Terry Biggerstaff

WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Elnora Remmich

Elnora Remmich

NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Elnora Remmich died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Ruth Nelson Miner

Ruth Nelson Miner

WAKEFIELD — Services for Ruth G. Nelson Miner, 91, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Vlasta Henery

Vlasta Henery

CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Cheri Coleman

Cheri Coleman

BASSETT — Graveside services for Cheri A. Coleman, 67, of Woodland Park, Colo., formerly of Bassett, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Steven Stortz

Steven Stortz

NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Bernard Ruppert

Bernard Ruppert

MADISON — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Madison. Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Lon Dubois

Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara