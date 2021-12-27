CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, Brunswick, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Vlasta Henery died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
1930-2021
Vlasta “Valli” Henery was born at Rogers to Rudolph and Marie (Kourek) Ondracek on Oct. 25, 1930. She grew up near Stanton and Madison.
Valli married Richard E. Henery of Neligh. She was an Army spouse and lived at Aiken, S.C., Pleasant Hill, Mo., Detroit, Mich., and El Paso, Texas. Before her marriage, Valli worked as a telephone operator at Madison and after her marriage, in Pleasant Hill. She was also a babysitter for many families.
After her divorce, Valli moved to Brunswick and worked as a certified nurse aide at Plainview Nursing Home for 36 years before retiring.
Valli’s hobbies included crossword puzzles, reading books, embroidery, walking and making baby quilts and dish towels. She enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies, kolaches, rolls and doughnuts and making crock dill pickles and strawberry and grape jelly. Valli loved growing flowers, gardening and canning. She especially enjoyed going for drives and dining at Green Gables.
Valli is survived by her children, Linda (Jim) Milne of Creighton, Richard (Cheryl) Henery of Neligh, Steve (Shirley) Henery of Brunswick and Susan Finkral of Leigh; two sisters, Barbara Best and family of Sioux City, Iowa, and Libby (Allen) Sydow and family of Otterville, Mo.; grandchildren Jim (Tami) Milne of Hay Springs, Tim (Christi) Milne of Creighton, Craig (Lori) Milne of Center, Jeremy Henery of Brunswick, Brandi Henery (Dan) of Norfolk, Heidi Cornelia of Norfolk, Rocky (Hilary) Claussen of Norfolk, Laura Henery of Seward, Mindy (Ben) Matheny of Elkhorn, Carrie (Jeremy) Doernemann of Clarkson; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Shady Henery of Neligh and Barbara Henery of Elgin; brother-in-law Michael Henery of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudolph and Marie Ondracek; a son, Robert; her former spouse, Richard Henery; in-laws Robert and Violet Henery; infant sister Mary Ondracek; sister Marsella (Charles) Pojar; brothers Jerry (Lucille) Ondracek, Rudy (Hazel) Ondracek, Otto (Edna) Ondracek and Ludwig “Louie” Ondracek; sister-in-law Helen Henery; brothers-in-law Ralph (Jean) Henery, Carl Henery, Harold Henery and Jim Best; infant great-granddaughter Haley Milne; nephews John Pojar and Wesley Sydow; infant niece Julie Rose Ondracek; and special niece, Sherry Ondracek.