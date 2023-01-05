OSMOND — Services for Vivian J. Pieper, 71, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Vivian Pieper died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the CHI Plainview Hospital in Plainview.
BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial at the church cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Melvin “Mel” Braun, 81, of Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, are pending with Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bob” Broberg, 93, of Tilden will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, rural Newman Grove.
HARTINGTON — Services for Dakota Jacobs, 23, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Visitation with family present for Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Agnes DeLaRoi, 102, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Joseph Foxhoven, 81, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Joseph Foxhoven died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his residence.
MADISON — Services for Steven L. “Skin” Schuller, 70, Madison, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Steven Schuller died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his home in Madison.
RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard, VFW Alvin Kessler Post 5545 …