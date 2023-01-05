 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vivian Pieper

OSMOND — Services for Vivian J. Pieper, 71, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Vivian Pieper died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the CHI Plainview Hospital in Plainview.

Tags

In other news

Ralph Reiser

Ralph Reiser

BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial at the church cemetery.

Melvin Braun

Melvin Braun

WISNER — Services for Melvin “Mel” Braun, 81, of Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, are pending with Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Robert Broberg

Robert Broberg

NORFOLK — Services for Robert “Bob” Broberg, 93, of Tilden will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate with burial in Rosehill Cemetery, rural Newman Grove.

Dakota Jacobs

Dakota Jacobs

HARTINGTON — Services for Dakota Jacobs, 23, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Della Strand

Della Strand

NORFOLK — Visitation with family present for Della M. Strand, 94, rural Lindsay, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be at Iowa Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.

Agnes DeLaRoi

Agnes DeLaRoi

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Agnes DeLaRoi, 102, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Joseph Foxhoven

Joseph Foxhoven

CROFTON — Services for Joseph Foxhoven, 81, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Joseph Foxhoven died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his residence.

Steven Schuller

Steven Schuller

MADISON — Services for Steven L. “Skin” Schuller, 70, Madison, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Steven Schuller died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at his home in Madison.

Marlin Van Slyke

Marlin Van Slyke

RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard, VFW Alvin Kessler Post 5545 …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara