PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Vivian J. Pieper, 71, Plainview, will be Monday, Jan. 9, at Pleasant View Cemetery in rural Plainview. Services will take place at a later date.
Vivian Pieper died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the CHI Plainview Hospital in Plainview.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1951-2023
Vivian was born on Dec. 14, 1951, in Osmond to Percy and Charlotte (Wessel) Koppelmann. She attended grade school in Osmond, then graduated from Good Shepherd in Omaha. Vivian lived in Plainview and worked as a cook at various places. She would travel with her significant other, John Runnels, while he would be working at different construction sites.
Vivian had cooked at Jerry’s Hill Top, Headquarters in Plainview, Norfolk Country Club, and the Yankton Jail before retiring in 2007.
Vivian enjoyed crocheting doilies and octopuses, doing craftwork, making clay pot people, collecting rocks and taking care of her flower bed.
Survivors include John Runnels of Plainview; children Jim Jensen of Sioux Falls, S.D., Christy (Jason) Smith of Plainview and John Pieper of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Jade, Jule, Summer and Kayla; and sister Garcia Scheinost of Plainview.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Charlotte.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.