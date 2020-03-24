Virginia Wagner

WEST POINT — Private services for Virginia H. (Edler) Wagner, 80, Beemer, formerly of Hooper, will be conducted for the family at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery.
She died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.
1940-2020
Virginia Hertha Lorenzen Edler Wagner was born on Feb. 3, 1940, in West Point to Carl Jr. and Adella (Schademann) Lorenzen. She was baptized on March 3, 1940, and later confirmed on April 11, 1954, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. Virginia attended Cuming County Rural School District 28 and graduated from West Point High School in 1957.
She worked as a secretary for the Cuming County School superintendent for nine years and, in 1966, moved to Fremont. She worked for the Eldon Johnson Agency-Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., becoming an insurance underwriter in 1971.
Virginia was active in the Fremont Jr. Women’s Club and was on a bowling team.
On April 28, 1972, she was united in marriage to Cleo Edler in West Point. Together they owned and operated the John C. Antique Mall in Fremont for many years. Cleo passed away on Jan. 13, 1999.
Virginia married Lyman Wagner on June 30, 2001, in Fremont. She became a resident of the Colonial Haven Nursing Home in June 2019.
Virginia was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Survivors include her spouse, Lyman Wagner of Hooper; a niece, Arlene (Art) Rolf; and a nephew, Marv Steskal. Great-nieces and -nephews and their families also survive Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Cleo; a sister and brother-in-law, Anna Bell and Dallas Geu; and a niece, Diane Steskal.
Relatives and friends can watch the service on the Minnick Funeral Service’s Facebook page on Thursday morning.