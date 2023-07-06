NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Grace by Faith Lutheran Church, 1200 N. 13th St., in Norfolk (Stonacek Funeral Chapel). The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Monday also at the church.
Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.