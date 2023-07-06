 Skip to main content
Virginia Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Grace by Faith Lutheran Church, 1200 N. 13th St., in Norfolk (Stonacek Funeral Chapel). The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Monday also at the church.

Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Dorothy Drott

WAYNE — Private memorial services for Dorothy A. Drott, 91, Wakefield, formerly of Flippin, Ark., will be at a later date.

Donald and Sharon Miller

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, and Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate.

Sharon Miller

VERDIGRE — Services for Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Sharon Miller died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Loris Jones

NELIGH — Loris “Bud” Jones, 87, of Loveland Colo., died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Good Samaritan Rehab Center in Loveland. Bud Jones was cremated in Loveland and a private inurnment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Brad Claus

NORFOLK — Services for Brad A. Claus, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Brad Claus died Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

William Hintz

PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate.

Lucille Gesell

NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Donald Hart

CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Kenneth Ring

NORFOLK — Kenneth L. Ring, 77, Orleans, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

