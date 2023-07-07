 Skip to main content
Virginia Raasch

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Raasch, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Grace by Faith Lutheran Church, 1200 N. 13th St., in Norfolk (Stonacek Funeral Chapel). The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock will officiate. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Monday also at the church.

Virginia Raasch died Monday, July 3, 2023, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

1931-2023

Virginia was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Hoskins to Siegfried and Mamie “Pauline” (Carter) Brauer Sr. She attended grade school at Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk then graduated from Norfolk High School in 1948. She attended a music school college for a year in Omaha. After her education, she moved back to Norfolk.

She married Norman D. Raasch on Aug. 21, 1949, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. After marriage, Virginia and Norman lived in Norfolk on Norman’s family’s farm that was homesteaded by Norman’s grandfather. Virginia worked as a Medicare clerk at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk.

She was a member of Grace By Faith Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She played the organ for church and was a 4-H leader for 29 years in sewing. Virginia enjoyed sewing, needle work, tending to her floral beds and her cats.

She is survived by her daughter, Pauline (Mike) Rose of Mankato, Minn.; two grandsons, Benjamin and Zachary Rose; and sisters-in-law Charlene Brauer of Norfolk and Della Brauer of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Norman in 2014; parents Siegfried Sr. and Pauline; and brothers Richard, Albert and Siegfried “Zeke.”

Organist for the service will be Deb Brauer. Casketbearers will be Benjamin Rose, Zachary Rose, Daniel Karmazin, Richard Brauer, David Brauer and Sieg Brauer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the family for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

