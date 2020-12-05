WAYNE — Services for Virginia Nelson, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home in Lincoln.
BLOOMFIELD — Services are pending for Betty Nielsen, 79, of Crofton. She died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
LAUREL — Private services for Wilma R. Wiemers, 84, of Laurel will be Thursday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Public graveside services will be Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Randolph Cemetery in Randolph.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Dorothy Marie Ruschmann, 99, of Norfolk, formerly of Homer, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
PIERCE — Private services for LaVern M. Fullner, 97, Kearney, formerly of Pierce, will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
TILDEN — Services are pending for H. David Hermonie, 74, of Battle Creek. He died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, North Platte, formerly of Carroll, will be at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.