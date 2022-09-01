Graveside services for Virginia M. Neeley, 83, Humphrey, will be at a later date at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka, Kan.
Virginia Neeley died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home in Humphrey.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1939-2022
She was born Wednesday, May 31, 1939, in Topeka, Kan., to Ralph Edward and Lillian Elizabeth (Parkinson) Wilson. Virginia graduated from Topeka High School in 1957. Following graduation, she obtained a vocational degree from The Clark School of Business.
She married Curtis Wayne Neeley on Nov. 12, 1960, at the Presbyterian Church in Topeka. Virginia worked as a secretary for the Sante Fe Railroad in Topeka from November 1957 until her retirement in May 2001. In 2006, Virginia and Curtis moved to Humphrey to be closer to family.
Virginia was a member of the Eastern Star 210 and the Santa Fe Women’s Club.
Virginia and Curtis enjoyed vacation trips to Branson, Mo., to see the shows. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Kirk (Julie) Neeley of Humphrey and Kevin (Lori) Neeley of Eureka Springs, Ark., and grandchildren Ashley, Kayla and Austin.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Curtis in 2021; and sister Beverly Jean Wilson in 1943.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Faith Regional’s Appearance Center, 2700 W. Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.