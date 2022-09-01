 Skip to main content
Virginia Neeley

Virginia Neeley

Graveside services for Virginia M. Neeley, 83, Humphrey, will be at a later date at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Topeka, Kan.

Virginia Neeley died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home in Humphrey.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1939-2022

She was born Wednesday, May 31, 1939, in Topeka, Kan., to Ralph Edward and Lillian Elizabeth (Parkinson) Wilson. Virginia graduated from Topeka High School in 1957. Following graduation, she obtained a vocational degree from The Clark School of Business.

She married Curtis Wayne Neeley on Nov. 12, 1960, at the Presbyterian Church in Topeka. Virginia worked as a secretary for the Sante Fe Railroad in Topeka from November 1957 until her retirement in May 2001. In 2006, Virginia and Curtis moved to Humphrey to be closer to family.

Virginia was a member of the Eastern Star 210 and the Santa Fe Women’s Club.

Virginia and Curtis enjoyed vacation trips to Branson, Mo., to see the shows. She cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Kirk (Julie) Neeley of Humphrey and Kevin (Lori) Neeley of Eureka Springs, Ark., and grandchildren Ashley, Kayla and Austin.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Curtis in 2021; and sister Beverly Jean Wilson in 1943.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Faith Regional’s Appearance Center, 2700 W. Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

In other news

Ruby Nelson

Ruby Nelson

WAYNE — Private services for Ruby M. (Fredrickson) Nelson, 103, Carroll, will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Raymond Doerr

Raymond Doerr

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Raymond “Ray” Doerr, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Lila Tangeman

Lila Tangeman

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lila M. Tangeman, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

James Prauner

James Prauner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for James L. “Jim” Prauner, 72, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. James Prauner died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in Battle Creek.

Jason Bourquin

Jason Bourquin

ATKINSON — Services for Jason Bourquin, 38, Atkinson, will be at noon on Friday, Sept. 2, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.

Anna Leinen

Anna Leinen

NORFOLK — Services for Anna Leinen, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Anna Leinen died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Laine Wiegard

Laine Wiegard

NORFOLK — Private memorial service for Laine J. Wiegard, 71, Norfolk, will be under the direction of Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

James Prauner

James Prauner

BATTLE CREEK — Services for James L. “Jim” Prauner, 72, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Leoma Fuelberth

Leoma Fuelberth

OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

