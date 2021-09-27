NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Langenberg, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, were Monday, Sept. 27, at the Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ in Norfolk. Burial was in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Virginia Langenberg died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk was in charge of arrangements.
1935-2021
The service was livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Virginia Lee was born Feb. 8, 1935, in Clearwater, to Alvie and Sarah (Smith) Mapes.
On June 9, 1957, Virginia married Stanley Langenberg in Clearwater. They made their home near Hoskins. The couple was blessed with three children: Nannette, Bradley and Brian.
Virginia had a very special gift, sales. She worked at Bestt Furniture in Norfolk. What made her so unique? She never tried to sell anything. She had a true love for people and wanted them to have the very best experience they could. She truly wanted them to be happy with their purchase.
Her compassion and warmth showed in so many different areas, but it was Virginia’s strength that always will be remembered. Also, the family fondly remembers Virginia for being a tremendous cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her children, Brian and Nanette; and sisters Shirley Schmidt and Zelpha Kimmer.
Virginia is survived by her son, Brad of Santa Monica, Calif., and many nieces and nephews.
“I have had dinner with Oscar winners, lunch with men from the Forbes List, spent time with family members of presidents, breakfast with the Heavy Weight Champion of the World, but I still want to be with my mom.” — Brad Langenberg.
