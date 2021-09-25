You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virginia Langenberg

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Langenberg, 86, Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Virginia Langenberg died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at The Meadows in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Ronald Hoferer

Ronald Hoferer

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Ronald Hoferer, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Ronald Hoferer died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Norman Voecks

Norman Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Norman V. “Smokey” Voecks, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legi…

Skip Wingate, Marilyn Wingate

Skip Wingate, Marilyn Wingate

NORFOLK — Services for Albert “Skip” Wingate, 75, and Marilyn Wingate, 74, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lynette Peterson

Lynette Peterson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lynette M. Peterson, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Marvin Atkinson

Marvin Atkinson

SPENCER — Services for Marvin Atkinson, 94, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Marvin Atkinson died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Butte Healthcare.

Sharon Pollock

Sharon Pollock

TILDEN — Services for Sharon Pollock, 79, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Sharon Pollock died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at her residence.

Mary Ann Hinze

Mary Ann Hinze

ALBION — Services for Mary Ann Hinze, 82, rural Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Akron Presbyterian Church in rural Albion. The Rev. Kurt Kinney will officiate with burial in the Akron Bonanza Cemetery.

Johnny Brown

Johnny Brown

JOHNSTOWN — Memorial graveside services for Johnny R. Brown, 64, Long Pine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Grand Prairie Cemetery near Johnstown.

James O’Dey

James O’Dey

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James O’Dey, 75, Anthony, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara