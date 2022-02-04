 Skip to main content
Virginia Kinney

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Virginia Kinney died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

In other news

Candace Clausen

PIERCE — Services for Candace E. Clausen, 15, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matthew Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

SPENCER — Private services for Leroy Kaczor, 78, Spencer, are under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

RANDOLPH — Services for Buckley J. Hamilton, 57, Hartington, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Richard Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Celeste M. Farlee, 96, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

ELGIN — Memorial services for Darrell R. Jochum, 78, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Kevin Vogel and Deacon Dennis Wiehn will officiate.

SPENCER — Services for Patricia Schmitz, 68, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Patricia Schmitz died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

ATKINSON — Services for Michael Krysl, 63, Atkinson, will be at noon on Friday, Feb. 4, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Atkinson.

O’NEILL — Services for Ruby Belzer, 92, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for Mary A. Andersen, 59, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mary Ann Andersen died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

