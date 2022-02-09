Virginia Kinney

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to Community Bible Church.
1929-2022
The service will be livestreamed on Community Bible Church of Norfolk’s Facebook page.
Virginia Mae Kinney was a faithful, loving Christian who went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Virginia was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Clarks, the fourth of 10 children born to Earl and Dorothy (Dittmer) Mustard. She graduated from Clarks High School in 1947.
On June 17, 1951, Virginia was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert Kinney, in Hastings. They lived in Hastings, Fremont, Nebraska City, Columbus, and for the last 55 years, she resided in Norfolk. To this union were born four children: David, Kathy, Michael and Daniel.
Virginia retired from Dale Electronics in 1990, which allowed her more time for her favorite activities: spending time with her grandchildren, completing crossword puzzles and watching her favorite show, Wheel of Fortune.
She was a faithful servant of the Lord and was a member of Community Bible Church for over 50 years, where she was involved in the children’s ministries and the Ladies Bible Missionary Society.
Her loving survivors include sons, David (Denise) of Akron, Colo., and Michael (Pam) of Norfolk; daughter Kathy (Wayne) Kaiser of Fort Morgan, Colo.; sisters Marilyn Nelson of California and Wilma Williams of Norfolk; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert in 2005; a son, Daniel in 2021; a stillborn son, Douglas Allen in 1956; her parents; her brothers, Earl, Lloyd, Hal and Robert; and her sisters, Darlene Danklesen, Faye Wagner and Irma Janulewicz.