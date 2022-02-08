 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA...

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Butler, Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and
Gage.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and
exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
If fires develop, they will be difficult to contain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Virginia Kinney

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Virginia Kinney died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

SANTEE — Services for Kathi Jo Washington, 49, Santee, will be at noon on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Kalon Strickland Sr. will officiate with burial in Congregational Cemetery in Santee.

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Shana (Plugge) Bryant, 42, Sutherland, formerly of Inman, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be at a later date in the O’Neill Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Ralph Goetsch died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at The Heritage at Fountain Point Assisted Living in Norfolk.

WAYNE — Services for Robert “Bob” D. Sherry, 85, Wayne, will be Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wayne. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Joan I. Hansen, 77, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Brunswick Cemetery in Brunswick.

NORFOLK — Services for Virginia M. Kinney, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

WISNER — Services for Alvin L. Heller, 85, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Alvin Heller died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

CREIGHTON — Services for Cathy Jo Arehart, 57, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Cathy Jo Arehart died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Aver Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

WEST POINT — Private services for John McCarthy, 69, West Point, formerly of Wisner, are being handled by the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

