NORFOLK — Memorial services for Virginia Field, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Norfolk Church of Christ in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Virginia Field died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1943-2022
Virginia “Ginny” Field, loving mother and devoted spouse to Richard Field, entered her heavenly home on Sept. 22, 2022.
Virginia was born on Feb. 9, 1943, to her parents Barbara Neuwerk and Les Swanson. She attended Norfolk High School and married her spouse of 61 years, Richard Field, on June 11, 1961, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Richard and Virginia had four children: Lesa, Micheal, Michelle and Marlo.
Virginia was a longtime member of First Christian Church of Norfolk. In recent years, she became a member of the Church of Christ. Virginia was known as a joyful and caring mother, grandmother and friend.
Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Lesa; her granddaughters, Katie Smith and Kendra Kreikemeier; her sister, Betty Lynn; and her parents Barbara Neuwerk and Les Swanson.
She is survived by her spouse, Richard Field; a son, Micheal Field; her daughters, Michelle Smith (Steve) and Marlo Kreikemeier (Nick); her seven grandchildren, Jordan (Elyssa), Jake, Jameson, Kaleb, Keaton (Faye), Dylan (Dana) and Rachel (Christian); four great-grandchildren; as well as her brothers, Ed Swanson (Holly) and Bill Swanson.
Virginia will be deeply missed by her family and friends, who were blessed to know her.