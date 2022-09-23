NORFOLK — Services for Virginia Field, 79, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Virginia Field died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Christian J. Arduser, 47, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Christian Arduser died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence.
WINSIDE — Services For Fauneil I. Weible, 96, of Winside will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.
LINDSAY — Services for Delbert L. “Del” Christensen, 80, formerly of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olsen officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
WINSIDE — Services for Fauneil I. Weible, 96, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
HUMPHREY — Services for Joseph A. Preister, 36, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Creston.
BUTTE — Services for Jean Reiman, 82, of Butte will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
OAKDALE — Services for Kylan R. Dow, 10-day-old son of Thomas and Jennifer Dow of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
PIERCE — Services for Linda K. Benson, 72, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate with private burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa at a later date.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.