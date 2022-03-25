NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Dittrich, 84, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Virginia Dittrich died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska and all of western Iowa. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY... * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and Pawnee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
NORFOLK — Services for Virginia L. Dittrich, 84, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Virginia Dittrich died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Collette S. Cheyney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
STANTON — Services for Roberta “Bert” Morfeld, 87, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton with the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.
Services for Marilyn J. Boone, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa, formerly of Neligh, will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 28, at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald C. Boelter, 89, Walnut, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Troy Svendsen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreig…
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dolores Broders, 98, of Lindy are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Ara Jane Dunlap, 97, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Best Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Cindy Ann Tarr, 57, of Plainview will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.