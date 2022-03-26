NORFOLK — Memorial services for Virginia L. Dittrich, 84, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Virginia Dittrich died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Nebraska Animal Shelter.
1937-2022
Virginia Lee Dittrich, daughter of William and Catherine (LeRay) Kragh, was born Aug. 24, 1937, at Norfolk. She attended country School District 37 through eighth grade and graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1955. She continued her education at Norfolk Junior College and later took real estate courses at Northeast Community College.
Virginia married Ron Phillips in Norfolk and had two children with him, Randy Scott and Dawn Elizabeth. She later married Larry Dittrich in Norfolk, and they were blessed with one daughter, Bobbi Lee.
Throughout her lifetime, Virginia worked at various positions, including as a telephone operator, executive secretary, salesperson, hostess and editorial assistant at Norfolk Daily News. She was a 4-H leader, served on the Nebraska Horse Council, was past president of La Sertoma Club in Norfolk, served as director of the Quarter Horse Association of Nebraska, and a was a member of QHAN and AQHA for several years.
Virginia is survived by her spouse, Larry; her children, Bobbi (Wade) Theisen of Norfolk, Dawn (Rick Austin) Heshion of Kansas City, Mo., and Randy Phillips of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Alexa Pentzien, Ryker Theisen, Lauren Theerman, Macy Reeter, Heath Phillips and Dillon Phillips; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Virginia loved animals and had a passion for them.