NORFOLK — Memorial services for Virginia L. Dittrich, 84, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Virginia Dittrich died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Memorials may be directed to the Northeast Nebraska Animal Shelter.

1937-2022

Virginia Lee Dittrich, daughter of William and Catherine (LeRay) Kragh, was born Aug. 24, 1937, at Norfolk. She attended country School District 37 through eighth grade and graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1955. She continued her education at Norfolk Junior College and later took real estate courses at Northeast Community College.

Virginia married Ron Phillips in Norfolk and had two children with him, Randy Scott and Dawn Elizabeth. She later married Larry Dittrich in Norfolk, and they were blessed with one daughter, Bobbi Lee.

Throughout her lifetime, Virginia worked at various positions, including as a telephone operator, executive secretary, salesperson, hostess and editorial assistant at Norfolk Daily News. She was a 4-H leader, served on the Nebraska Horse Council, was past president of La Sertoma Club in Norfolk, served as director of the Quarter Horse Association of Nebraska, and a was a member of QHAN and AQHA for several years.

Virginia is survived by her spouse, Larry; her children, Bobbi (Wade) Theisen of Norfolk, Dawn (Rick Austin) Heshion of Kansas City, Mo., and Randy Phillips of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Alexa Pentzien, Ryker Theisen, Lauren Theerman, Macy Reeter, Heath Phillips and Dillon Phillips; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Virginia loved animals and had a passion for them.

Roberta Morfeld

Roberta Morfeld

STANTON — Services for Roberta “Bert” Morfeld, 87, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton with the Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in the Stanton City Cemetery.

Carol Helsing

Carol Helsing

RANDOLPH — Services for Carol C. Helsing, 86, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at the United Methodist Church in Randolph. The Rev. Judy Carlson will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph City Cemetery.

Patricia Snyder

Patricia Snyder

NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. Snyder, 87, formerly of Orchard and Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Derald Kohles

Derald Kohles

CROFTON — Burial for Derald S. Kohles, 81, of Lincoln, formerly of Crofton, will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton at a later date. Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.

Anthony Bear

Anthony Bear

NORFOLK — Services for Anthony S. “Tony” Bear, 45, Meadow Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Jeff Schipper will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Cindy Tarr

Cindy Tarr

CREIGHTON — Services for Cindy Ann Tarr, 57, of Plainview will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Anthony Bear

Anthony Bear

NORFOLK — Services for Anthony S. Bear, 45, of Meadow Grove are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

