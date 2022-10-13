 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northeast Nebraska and Monona County in Iowa.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In
Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Virginia Cook

Virginia Cook

Services for Virginia L. Cook, 78, Las Vegas, Nev., will be at a later date.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

1944-2022

Virginia Lee Cook, a.k.a. Gini, a.k.a. Rosie, originally of Carroll, passed peacefully at her Las Vegas home on Oct. 6, 2022. She was born on March 18, 1944, in the Wayne Benthack Hospital to Arthur and Edith (Sahs) Cook. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carroll. She attended grade school at Carroll elementary and graduated from Wayne High School in 1962.

She moved to Lincoln after graduating to attend the University of Nebraska, where she received a bachelor’s degree in 1970. She worked during her years in Lincoln to pay the costs of attending college. As resources were scant, her mother would periodically mail a loaf of homemade bread to go with her baloney and mustard. Her favorite pastime while living in Lincoln was going to Duffy’s Tavern on Friday nights, where she needed only one quarter to be entertained for the evening; the guys bought all drinks but the first.

Upon graduating from UNL, she moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and took a job waitressing at Denny’s, a national restaurant chain. She quickly advanced to higher levels of responsibility, ultimately becoming the first female district manager in the Denny’s system. As a result, the company was forced to change its dress code to allow dresses to be worn by district managers. She was a crusader for women in the workplace.

In September 1978, she married Ernest Galindo, a California native and a restaurateur, with whom she enjoyed a wonderful relationship until her passing. Ernie and Virginia lived in various southern U.S. locations over the years as a result of employment opportunities, with a final move to Las Vegas in 2006.

After leaving Denny’s in 1985, Virginia worked in various positions, including owning a florist shop and working for national moving companies. Before officially retiring, she returned to the industry where she started and that she loved the most, working part time as a waitress for Denny’s.

Virginia is survived by her spouse, Ernie; sisters Barbara (Kent) Sprague of Lincoln, Mary Jo (Gordon) Jorgensen of Milford, Iowa, and Catherine Cook of Sioux Falls, S.D.; brothers Craig (Lori) Cook of Gretna, Rodney Cook of Plainview and Gordon (Alicia) Cook of Parkville, Mo.; several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her father in 1992; mother in 2015; brother Warren in 2012; and brother Alan in 2018.

Virginia’s final resting place will be in Carroll.

Virginia was a dog lover and dog mom to JR, Jessica, and Zack. Memorials can be directed to The Animal Foundation, a non-profit animal shelter, 655 N Mojave Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89101.

In other news

Vernon Loberg

Vernon Loberg

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars…

Gailen Clyde

Gailen Clyde

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Gailen L. Clyde, 65, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate.

Vernon Loberg

Vernon Loberg

RANDOLPH — Services for Vernon E. Loberg, 89, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Vernon Loberg died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Colonial Manor of Randolph.

Donald Brugger

Donald Brugger

ALBION — Services for Donald E. Brugger, 86, Akron, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in Akron Bonanza Cemetery in Akron with military rites conducted by American Legion…

Thomas Graber

Thomas Graber

OMAHA — A celebration of life for Thomas P. “Tom” Graber, 83, Norfolk, will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Elks Lodge, 6410 S. 96th St., in Omaha.

Evelyn Bartak

Evelyn Bartak

MADISON — Services for Evelyn E. Bartak, 93, West Point, formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Fourth St., in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Shirley Bush

Shirley Bush

LAUREL — Memorial services for Shirley L. (Rimel) Bush, 96, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Charity Potter will officiate. Private burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Michael Gotschall

Michael Gotschall

NORFOLK — Services for Michael A. “Mike” Gotschall, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Thomas Cunningham

Thomas Cunningham

WAUSA — Services for Thomas Cunningham, 64, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Dick Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate with burial at a later date. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

