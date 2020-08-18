Virgil Rohlff

WINSIDE — Graveside services for Virgil L. Rohlff, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. Military rites will be conducted.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside.
He died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2020
Virgil LeRoy Rohlff was born May 16, 1932, on a farm northwest of Winside to John and Lena (Weise) Rohlff. He attended rural Wayne County Schools and graduated from Wayne High School. He entered the U.S. Army on Aug. 21, 1951, and served in Korea and was discharged Aug. 4, 1953.
Virgil married Emogene “Gene” Christiansen on Aug. 15, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bennington. Virgil attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha, graduated from the police academy and began his 30-year career in law enforcement from 1955 to 1985 with the Omaha Police Force. Upon retirement, Virgil worked security for Central High School (Omaha Public Schools).
Virgil and Gene retired to Winside in 1992, where he was active in the American Legion Post 252. They became members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside.
Virgil and Gene loved to spend time with family and friends, traveling, playing cards and watching their grandsons, Trent and Taylor, grow up.
Virgil is survived by his daughter, Lori (Keith) Suehl of Hoskins; grandsons and their families, Trent and Jordan Suehl (Maysen, Oakley, Coy) of Pierce and Taylor and Katie Suehl (Laney) of Omaha; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, David and Karen Ladehoff of Arlington; nieces and nephews.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; beloved spouse, Gene in 2004; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Arlene (Paul) Zoffka and Evelyn (Herbert) Jaeger.
Memorials may be directed to Virgil’s family for later designation.