Virgil Kathol

HARTINGTON — Services for Virgil D. Kathol, 67, of Hartington will be on 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 3 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Monday morning at church one hour prior to services. Face masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
He died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.