Virgil Flaugh

HARTINGTON — Services for Virgil D. Flaugh, 91, Coleridge, previously of rural Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Skylon Ballroom in Hartington. Richard Gasser and Marge Major will officiate with burial in the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the ballroom. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
He died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.