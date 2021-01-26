Virgil Flaugh

You have permission to edit this article.
HARTINGTON — Services for Virgil D. Flaugh, 91, of Coleridge, formerly of rural Hartington, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at the Skylon Ballroom in Hartington. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. before services Saturday. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

He died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

1929-2021

You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook..com/WintzRay/live.

Virgil was born June 13, 1929, to Ray and Florence (Collier) Flaugh of rural Hartington. Virgil attended country school until the eighth grade and then attended high school in Hartington for a week. He decided it was more meaningful to him to stay home and help his father on the farm. As a young man, Virgil made his choice to obey and follow God’s plan for him.

Virgil began farming with his father, Ray, and a brother, Ralph, raising hogs, cattle and farming the land. Virgil married Ruth Conners on Feb. 11, 1952 in Laramie, Wyo. Four children were born and they were raised on a farm southwest of Hartington.

Virgil was never afraid to work and made it enjoyable for those working alongside him. He enjoyed and felt it important to attend the annual church conventions with his family. Virgil and Ruth served God faithfully all their years. They always enjoyed entertaining their many dear friends and family where Virgil many times shared his comical, kind and witty sense of humor. His faithful spirit and sensible advice will be missed by many.

Virgil is survived by one daughter, Patty (Darrell) Doering of Conrad, Mont.; son Rodney (Deb) Flaugh of rural Hartington; daughter-in-law Debbie Flaugh of Washington; son-in-law Dexter Ellis of Sioux Center, Iowa; sister June (John) Weber of Plainview; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruth on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 92; daughter Eva Ellis; son Douglas; two brothers, Ralph and Donny; and sister LaVaughn Larson.

Tags

Virgil Flaugh

Virgil Flaugh

