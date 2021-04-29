Virgil Bayne

COLERIDGE — Services for Virgil M. Bayne, 95, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge. Military rites will be conducted by Coleridge American Legion Post 114.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
He died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Embers Assisted Living in Coleridge.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
1926-2020
Virgil Marion was born on a farm west of Coleridge on Sunday, Feb. 28, 1926, to Marion J. and Emma (Rath) Bayne. He was baptized and confirmed into the Immanuel Lutheran faith as a child. Virgil attended the Pearl Creek School and then graduated from Coleridge High School in 1944.
Virgil entered the U.S. Army and served from 1945 to 1947. After being honorably discharged, he moved home and married Velda Grace Dooley on Dec. 14, 1947, in Coleridge. To this union, five children were born: Virgil Jr., Randall, Marilyn, Sheryl and Sharon.
Virgil and Velda farmed several farm places in the Coleridge area before settling into town on Jan. 1, 1975. Virgil worked for the Coleridge Elevator for 25 years and for the Coleridge Dehy Plant for nine years. In between jobs, he still dedicated himself to helping Gene and Jon Milander with spring field work and fall harvest for 24 years.
For 14 years, he loved working for the Coleridge Community Schools as a bus driver. He enjoyed taking the kids to their school activities. Virgil had a love of the land in his heart all his life even after his own farm sale. He continued to help farmers in the area for many years until the age of 90.
One of Virgil’s proudest moments was working on the Coleridge Veterans Memorial Wall. He spent countless hours selling bricks and collecting donations, which totaled over half of the cost of the wall.
Virgil is survived by his daughter, Marilyn (Kenneth) Jacob of Bloomfield and their three daughters (granddaughters) Julie (Robert) Osborne of Norfolk, Angela (Daniel) Wamberg of Wausa and Alisa Johnson of Indianapolis, Ind.; nine great-grandchildren, Chase (Shanae) Brooklyn and Kaylee Osborne, all of Norfolk, Dillon, Dawson and Alexa Wamberg, all of Wausa, Brady (fiance Madison) Caleb, and Chloe Johnson, all of Indianapolis; a brother, Lowell Bayne of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Dorothy (Bill) Hintz of Waseca, Minn.; brothers-in-law Dale (Judy) Dooley of Yankton and Larry (Bonnie) Dooley of Yankton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Emma Bayne; spouse Velda on Sept. 4, 2010, at age 82; children Virgil Jr., Randall, and infant daughters Sheryl and Sharon; sisters Vivian (Donald) Ropte and Dorothy (Donald) Anderson; sister-in-law Beverly Bayne; and parents-in-law Ted (Jessie) Dooley.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Wamberg, Dawson Wamberg, Alexa Wamberg, Chase Osborne, Brooklyn Osborne, Kaylee Osborne, Brady Johnson, Caleb Johnson and Chloe Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Ropte, Ron Ropte, Rod Anderson, Douglas Bayne, Terry Bayne, Terry Rhode, Dale Engelman and Jeff Wolfe.