Violet Spencer

Violet Spencer

NELIGH — Services for Violet A. Spencer, 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh.

She died Monday, June 14, 2021, in Lincoln.

———

Violet Ann Tews was born April 30, 1932, to Leo Herman and Goldie Mae (Bowers) Tews in Norfolk. Vi graduated from Norfolk Senior High in 1950. Vi frequently traveled to the roller rink in Plainview, where she met Lyle L. Spencer.

Vi and Lyle were married in Norfolk on July 22, 1950. Vi worked at the General Telephone Company in Neligh and at the Antelope County U.S.D.A. Farm Service Agency. She retired from F.S.A. on Dec. 1, 1996, after having worked there (as she proudly stated) “40 years, 10 months and 22 days.”

Vi was the president of the Laurel Hill Cemetery Board for a number of years. She had many interests and hobbies, including roller skating, ice skating, dancing, bowling; china, oil, and watercolor painting; and crocheting 56 afghans and throws for family and friends.

Vi was a member of the First Congregational Church in Neligh. She moved to the Landing Assisted Living Lincoln in 2017 and participated in the choir, chimes, crocheting group and was happy doing puzzles with other residents and caregivers. She loved helping her children.

Violet is survived by three daughters, Sherrie (Charles) Ames of Lincoln, Judy (Steven) Martindale of Lincoln and Debra (Robert Lester) Donelson of Upper Lake, Calif.; a half-sister, Charlene (Jack) Perry of Sioux City; a half-brother, David (Corrine) Janovec of Plainview; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Ann) Ames, Matthew (Laura) Ames, Carlie (Lee) Froemke, Laura Martindale, Douglas Martindale, Ira Donelson and Autumn Donelson; and 13 great-grandchildren, Madelyn Ames, Xavier, Grady, Ellery and Tilden Ames, Dylan and Macayla Donelson, Wesley, Henrick and Avena Froemke, Mable, Will and Max Donelson; a great-great-grandchild, Cadance Donelson; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her spouse, Lyle of 62 years; her parents; grandparents; stepmother; sister Marlene Ogden; brother Glynlon Tews; and son-in-law David Donelson.

The family has requested that if you are unvaccinated if you could please wear a mask to the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to First Congregational United Church of Christ or Antelope Memorial Hospital

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

