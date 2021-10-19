HASTINGS — Memorial services for Violet L. Hubel, 94, Hastings, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. The Rev. Kathy Uldrich will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in the Chambers Cemetery.
Book signing will be from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and an hour prior to services on Friday, all at the funeral home.
Violet Hubel died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society—Hastings Village in Hastings.
1927-2021
Violet Lee Hubel was born Jan. 22, 1927, in Jewell County, Kan., to Ray Claude and Ethel (Rothchild) Sanderson. She graduated from Chambers High School in 1945.
Violet married Otto Hubel on June 15, 1947. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2007.
After graduating from high school, Violet taught in a rural Holt County school for two years. She was a dietary manager at Neligh Nursing Home until her retirement in 1991 when Violet and Otto moved to Hastings from Clearwater.
She attended Juniata United Methodist Church and was a member of United Methodist Women, Juniata Methodist Quilting Group and American Legion Auxiliary in Chambers 320.
Survivors include her daughters, Elayne and spouse James Landwehr of Hastings and Sharon Hubel Blockson of West Virginia; her grandchildren and spouses, Ashley Landwehr, Tereza and Chris Varner and Cal and Shawna Marina; three great-grandsons; a great-granddaughter; a sister, Lena Blair of Urbandale, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Lois Sanderson of Atkinson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Otto Hubel; a son, Wayne; and three brothers, Rovert, Clarence and Terry Sanderson.
Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.