NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Violet Cherington died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Violet was born on Oct. 31, 1934, in Pilger to Percy and Viola (Hansen) Andersen. She attended country school in rural Pilger and Winside and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1953. She continued her education at Norfolk Junior College.

Violet was baptized on June 14, 1936, and confirmed on May 28, 1950, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Violet married Donald Cherington on June 6, 1953, also at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple lived in Norfolk, where Violet worked at the Hested Store in Norfolk as a secretary for 15 years. She then went to work with the Regional Center in Norfolk as a secretary for 20 years until her retirement.

In Violet’s retirement years, she volunteered as much as she could and enjoyed helping the election committee for the county. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk, taught Sunday school, as well as served as a Girl and Boy Scout leader.

Survivors include spouse Donald Cherington of Norfolk; children Cheryl Cherington of Myersville, Pa., Ron (Sheryl) Cherington of Lindell, Tenn., Rick (LeeAnn) Cherington of Yankton and Randy (Dianne Lindahl) Cherington of Norfolk; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley (Jim) Butler of Norfolk; brother-in-law Lloyd (Lala) Cherington of Palmview, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Viola; brothers Waltmore (Florence) Andersen and Arthur Andersen; a sister, Junita (Jay) Adams; sister-in-law Harriet Cherington; grandchildren Al and Jennifer; and great-grandchildren Joseph Jr. and Delaney.

Casketbearers will be Casey Cherington, Chris Cherington, Josh Cherington, Bethany Cox, Katie Risinger and Lashae Cherington. Honorary casketbearers will be Chad Cherington, Jennifer Weigley, Jenell Clutter, Amy Hurles and Jeremiah Brown.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

