NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Violet Cherington died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Buss died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Glenn Heaton, 90, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Ellie E. Anding, 75, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna E. (Jacob) Meyer, 69, Davenport, Fla., formerly of Bloomfield, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private military graveside services for Donald D. Fix, 84, Norfolk, were held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
