 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Violet Cherington

NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Violet Cherington died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Dennis Buss

Dennis Buss

RANDOLPH — Services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Norfolk. Dennis Buss died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Glenn Heaton

Glenn Heaton

OSMOND — Services for Glenn Heaton, 90, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.

Dale Beckman

Dale Beckman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Ellie Anding

Ellie Anding

ALBION — Services for Ellie E. Anding, 75, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Donna Meyer

Donna Meyer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna E. (Jacob) Meyer, 69, Davenport, Fla., formerly of Bloomfield, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Violet Cherington

Violet Cherington

NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Violet Cherington died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donald Fix

Donald Fix

NORFOLK — Private military graveside services for Donald D. Fix, 84, Norfolk, were held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Glenn Heaton

Glenn Heaton

OSMOND — Services for Glenn Heaton, 90, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.

Everett Beckman

Everett Beckman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara