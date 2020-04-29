COVID-19 Nebraska cases

STANTON — Private services for Viola Wegner, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton will officiate.

Limited public visitation wil be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.

1934-2020

Viola Ruth Wegner died on her 86th birthday, Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

She was born April 26, 1934, at Lakefield, Minn., the daughter of Henry and Emma (Kolander) Loeck. She graduated from parochial school at New Ulm, Minn. Viola graduated from teachers college at New Ulm. She began teaching at St. John’s parochial school in Stanton for a few years.

On July 23, 1960, Viola married Leo Marvin Wegner at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Delafield Township, Lakefield, Minn. The couple farmed near Stanton until retiring in 1993. They moved to Norfolk in 2003.

Viola was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton and a member of St. John’s ladies aid.

Survivors include her son, Mike Wegner of Aberdeen, S.D.; a granddaughter, Elena Wegner of Lincoln; and a brother, Willis Loeck of Appleton, Wis.

Preceding Viola in death were her parents; spouse Leo in 2006; a son, Kevin on Jan. 3, 2020; and a sister, Violet Loeck.

Special music selections will be played. Pallbearers will be Wade Jessen, Cory Daniel, Duane Glaser and Al Wegner.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

Viola Wegner

Viola Wegner

STANTON — Private services for Viola Wegner, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 1, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Jason Schulz of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Stanton will officiate.

Viola Wegner

STANTON — Services for Viola Wegner, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

