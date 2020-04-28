STANTON — Services for Viola Wegner, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. She died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Donald J. Walton, 94, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Due to restrictions in place due to COVID-19, services will be private. Graveside services will be at 11:45 a.m. at Ple…
NELIGH — Memorial services for Harold L. Williams, 78, Neligh, will be at a later date due to the present healthcare precautions.
DAVID CITY — Memorial services for Dorothy A. Byers, 86, Columbus, formerly of David City, will be at a later date at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City.
HARTINGTON — Services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, of Hartington are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
O’NEILL — Private graveside services for Larry D. Fernau, 86, of O’Neill will be held at the O’Neill Cemetery. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate with military honors conducted by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post #93.
NORFOLK — Private services for Victoria Robertson, 56, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
OGALLALA— David Joseph Gould, precious baby boy of Zach and Valerie Gould of Hyannis, was stillborn at 38 weeks on April 14, 2020, at Ogallala Community Hospital. He was dearly loved by his parents, sister Esther, 4, and brother Sam, 2½. A family graveside service was held Tuesday, April 21,…