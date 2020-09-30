Viola Meyer

WAYNE — Services for Viola R. Meyer, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
CREIGHTON — Services for Alice Wood, 87, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Larry D. May, 77, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery in Bassett.
RANDOLPH — Services for Kearney Lackas, 88, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the Belden Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Alderson Post 149 of Beld…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Alta M. (Lowden) Crandall, 91, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
WAYNE — Memorial graveside services for Cheri L. Jeffrey, 50, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Military rites will be conducted.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Susan K. Klein, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Private services for Isolde N. Cutshall, 95, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Claire Jean Kohn, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.