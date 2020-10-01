You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY.

* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.

&&

Viola Meyer

WAYNE — Private services for Viola R. Meyer, 92, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Masks are required for the public visitation, which will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

She died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Tags

In other news

Constance Marroquin

Constance Marroquin

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Constance K. “Connie” Marroquin, 69, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate with burial in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Norman Kurpjuweit

Norman Kurpjuweit

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Norman D. Kurpjuweit, 75, Ainsworth and O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Jim Best

Jim Best

Services for Jim Best, 85, Sioux City, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. He died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at a local hospital.

Viola Meyer

Viola Meyer

WAYNE — Private services for Viola R. Meyer, 92, Wayne, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Arthur Huber

Arthur Huber

CREIGHTON — Services for Arthur Huber, 90, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Lancaster Rehabilitation in Lincoln.

Evelyn Ohde

Evelyn Ohde

ATKINSON — Services for Evelyn Ohde, 91, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Alice Wood

Alice Wood

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Alice M. Wood, 87, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate.

Duane Henke

Duane Henke

COLUMBUS — Services for Duane “Bud” Henke, 79, Creston, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Alice Wood

Alice Wood

CREIGHTON — Services for Alice Wood, 87, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-