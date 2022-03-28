MADISON — Services for Viola Kaser, 96, of rural Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec, PMA, will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.
Viola Kaser died Friday, March 25, 2022, at her home.
1926-2022
Viola Kaser was born Feb. 18, 1926, in Platte County, the daughter of Walter and Antonia (Krafka) Schmiedcke. Her family moved to Madison when Viola was 2 years old. She attended St. Leonard’s Elementary School for grades 1-3. She attended Madison Public School from fourth grade through the first half of sixth grade. She attended District 56 for the second half of sixth grade through the eighth grade. Viola graduated from Madison High School in 1943.
During the mid 1940s, Viola worked at the Madison Hatchery.
She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in July 1954.
On July 29, 1955, Viola married Walter Kaser at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The couple had two children. They farmed west of Madison.
Viola was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She was a charter member of Women of Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (WELCA). She was a supervisor and taught Sunday school in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
She enjoyed baking, quilting, crocheting, playing cards, raising her gardens, dancing and traveling.
Viola is survived by her son, Marlin Kaser of rural Madison; her daughter, Denise (Duane) Schwarz of Humphrey; her grandchildren, Crystal (Tim) Kruid of Madison, Carla (Ryan) Lantz of Platte, S.D., and Cody (Gennene) Schwarz of Humphrey; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant sister; her twin sister, Leona Schluter; and her spouse on Dec. 10, 2021.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.