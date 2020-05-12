LYNCH — Viola Heiser, 83, Lynch, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
No services are planned as she has donated her body for scientific research.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Memorial services and military rites for Russell E. “Russ” Stahlecker, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.
Services for Joseph F. “Joe” Hupp, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sand Springs, Okla. The Rev. Todd Nance will officiate with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Mannford, Okla.
CARROLL — Private graveside services for Dorothy L. Isom, 89, Carroll, will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta M. Bottolfsen, 100, Beemer, formerly of Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
NELIGH — Services for Gary L Willers, 77, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
COLUMBUS — Private services for Ernest “Ernie” Sayers, 90, Clarkson, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Gass Haney Funeral Chapel in Columbus. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate. Public burial services will be at about 2:45 p.m. at the Leigh City Cemetery with military rites by Ame…
LAUREL — Private memorial services for Erhardt C. Jacobsen, 78, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Laurel. The Rev. Matt Quanbeck of the United Lutheran Church in Laurel will officiate.
MADISON — Private services for Steve Hanzlik, 58, Madison, will be officiated by the Rev. Vincent Sunguti. Burial will be in Pilger Cemetery.
