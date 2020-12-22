Viola Froehlich

NORFOLK — Services for Viola M. “Vi” Froehlich, 90, of Norfolk will 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials have been requested to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
She died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1930-2020
The service will be live streamed on the St. Paul’s website at www.stpls.com by clicking on the Livestream Service icon.
Viola Mae Benson was born March 7, 1930, on the family farm near Bloomfield to Martin and Mabel (Sceli) Benson. She was baptized and confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. She graduated from Bloomfield High School.
She married Warren “Bud” Froehlich on Nov. 9, 1951, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Vi and Bud operated a bar in Hadar.
Vi will fondly be remembered as the caretaker of family — she always did what was necessary to take care of them. She delighted in her family and their Swedish heritage. She doted on her grandson. Vi will also be remembered for her great smile. In her younger years, she was a very good bowler and loved going to national tournaments. Vi enjoyed her soap operas, game shows, country music and dancing with Bud.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Froehlich of Norfolk and Sandy (Phil) Frank of Lincoln; grandson Schuyler Froehlich; brother Dale “Pete” Benson; and many nieces and nephews.
Vi was preceded in death by her parents, husband and nine siblings.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.