FREMONT — Services for Viola C. Doerneman, 97, Bellevue, formerly of Fremont and Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services with a 10 a.m. rosary taking place, all at the church.
Viola Doerneman died Tuesday July 19, 2022, at Hillcrest Health & Rehab in Bellevue.
Memorials are suggested to Knights of Columbus or Fremont Eagles Club.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont in charge of arrangements.