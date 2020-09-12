You have permission to edit this article.
Viola Avery

Viola Avery

MADISON — Memorial services for Viola A. “Ole” Avery, 90, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery south of Newman Grove.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

1930-2020

Viola Althea was born Aug. 5, 1930, in Boone County, to Herman and Alta (Miller) Patzel. She was baptized on Aug. 31, 1930, and confirmed May 20, 1945, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion.

Viola married Orville “Shorty” Avery on Feb. 22, 1948, in Columbus. The couple were blessed with three children: Pam, Terry and Randy.

Viola was a devoted mother and spouse. Her family would describe her as a workaholic who would do what was necessary to support her family.

Viola worked as a clerk at the local grocery store and worked cleaning houses. She would help out her spouse when he was a musician on the road. For fun, she liked playing cards, especially canasta.

Viola enjoyed baking and making special meals for company. She really liked to watch birds and had many bird feeders and books on different kinds of birds. She also had a bird clock, and she knew every bird sound when it rang on the hour. Viola would patiently wait each spring to see if the same birds came back and would make sure that there was the right kind of bird seed for the birds.

She is survived by her children, Pam (Fred) Nathan of Madison, Terry (Jackie) Avery of Festus, Mo., and Randy (Jackie) Avery of Norfolk; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings Norman Patzel of Weeping Water, Melvin Patzel of Primrose, Laverna Zumbrum of Norfolk and Mary Sabata of Rising City; and nieces and nephews.

Viola was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; and her siblings, Eugene Patzel, Alta Hoeffler, Leona Meers and Doris Majerus.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

