Viola Avery

MADISON — Memorial services for Viola A. “Ole” Avery, 90, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery south of Newman Grove.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

She died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Kathaleen Frauendorfer

NORFOLK — Services for Kathaleen M. Frauendorfer, 81, Humphrey, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

DECATUR — Memorial graveside services for Larry Uehling, 77, St. Joseph, Mo., will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur.

MADISON — Memorial services for Viola A. “Ole” Avery, 90, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery south of Newman Grove.

Juanita Ramirez

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Juanita Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

CLARKSON — Services for Helen M. Konicek, 92, Columbus, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Joanne Gracey

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for Joanne Gracey, 90, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.

John Suber Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for John E. Suber Jr., 64, Tucson, Ariz., are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Tucson.

NORFOLK —  Services for Juanita Ramirez, 70, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at her home in Norfolk.

GRAND ISLAND —  Memorial services for James M. “Jim” Sander, 69, Doniphan, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island. The Rev. Dale Janzen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date. Directed Health Mea…

