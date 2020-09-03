You have permission to edit this article.
Viola Avery

NORFOLK — Services for Viola A. Avery, 90, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.

Kimberly Noelle

STANTON — Graveside memorial services for Kimberly Noelle, 56, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Stanton Cemetery. The. Rev. Linda Mohr of the New England Congregational Church in Stanton will officiate.

Gerald Wittler

NORFOLK — Services for Gerald Wittler, 80, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Peace Evangelical Church, 84512 560 Ave., near Norfolk. Burial will be at Spring Branch Cemetery next to the church.

Rites set for longtime area Lutheran pastor

NORFOLK — Service for the Rev. Norman K. Nelson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Gail McElhose

VERDIGRE — Services for Gail “Butch” McElhose, 71, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Rachel Gutshall

MEADOW GROVE — Private services for Rachel Gutshall, 78, O’Neill, will be at Deer Creek Cemetery in rural Meadow Grove. Due to the pandemic, no public services are planned.

LeRoy Janssen

HARTINGTON — Services for LeRoy A. Janssen, 81, Jackson, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

John Haye

WAYNE — Services for John F. Haye, 91, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.

Eugene Boes

ELGIN — Services for Eugene A. Boes, 86, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Steven Boes will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Joe Fritz

O’NEILL — Private services for Joe Fritz, 85, O’Neill, will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

