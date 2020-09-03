Viola Avery

NORFOLK — Services for Viola A. Avery, 90, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
STANTON — Graveside memorial services for Kimberly Noelle, 56, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Stanton Cemetery. The. Rev. Linda Mohr of the New England Congregational Church in Stanton will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Gerald Wittler, 80, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Peace Evangelical Church, 84512 560 Ave., near Norfolk. Burial will be at Spring Branch Cemetery next to the church.
NORFOLK — Service for the Rev. Norman K. Nelson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
VERDIGRE — Services for Gail “Butch” McElhose, 71, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
MEADOW GROVE — Private services for Rachel Gutshall, 78, O’Neill, will be at Deer Creek Cemetery in rural Meadow Grove. Due to the pandemic, no public services are planned.
HARTINGTON — Services for LeRoy A. Janssen, 81, Jackson, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for John F. Haye, 91, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
ELGIN — Services for Eugene A. Boes, 86, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Steven Boes will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Private services for Joe Fritz, 85, O’Neill, will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.