Vincent Melvin

TILDEN — Memorial services for Vincent P. “Vinny” Melvin, 71, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Tilden Church of Christ in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

Vincent Melvin died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Anderson

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Anderson, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Dena Van Kirk

PLAINVIEW — Services for Dena Van Kirk, 64, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Doris Milne

CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Revs. Donna Fonner and Robert C. Hansen will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Piper Foxhoven

HOSKINS — Services for Piper Ann Foxhoven, 6-month-old infant daughter of Bryan and Ranell (Schroeder) Foxhoven of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kevin McReynolds will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in rura…

Ingeborg Robinson

ALBION — Ingeborg Robinson, 88, Albion, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albion.

Mahlon Kohler

NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Karen Maurer

COLUMBUS — Services for Karen Maurer, 63, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. The Rev. Cory Burma will officiate. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Columbus.

Mary Louise Hill

STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Jean Mellor

SPENCER — Services for Jean Mellor, 91, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the United Methodist Church in Spencer. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.

