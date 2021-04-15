NORFOLK — A private celebration of life for Vincent Lewis, 90, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk.
He died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2021
Vincent LeRoy Lewis, son of Chester Lewis and Esther (Woodfork) Lewis, was born Oct. 26, 1930, at Doland, S.D. Vince graduated from school in Doland and then entered the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean War and was stationed aboard the USS Wasp aircraft carrier.
Vince married his spouse of 70 years, Joyce McCarty, on Aug. 26, 1950, at Huron, S.D. They were blessed with five children: Vincent Jr., Steven, Kendall, Ward and Wendy.
After Vince was discharged from the Navy, he moved to Iowa, where he was a machinist at Alcoa Aluminum until 1966. His family then moved to Norfolk, and Vince was employed at Sherwood Medical until his retirement in 1996.
Vince and Joyce moved to Arkansas for a brief time before returning to Norfolk. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.
Vince was a member of the American Legion.
Vince is survived by his spouse, Joyce; his children, Vince (Kathy) Lewis of Pilger, Steve (Kim) Lewis of Norfolk, Ken (Lori) Lewis of Norfolk, Ward Lewis of Westminster, Colo., and Wendy Lewis of Oceanside, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Esther Lewis; his brothers, Wilber Lewis, Robert Lewis, Loyd Lewis and Darrell Lewis; and a sister, Darlene Van Houten.